Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 09:24 Hits: 10

The vaccine's developers are “not used to working with a regulatory agency like the EMA,” a source close to the EU regulator said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/13/eu-approval-of-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-faces-more-delays-over-incomplete-data-reuters-a74503