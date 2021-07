Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 09:57 Hits: 11

Ilya Yashin’s announcement comes after election officials removed him from the Moscow City Duma ballot over his ties to Navalny's groups.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/12/pro-navalny-moscow-municipal-leader-yashin-steps-down-citing-state-pressure-a74491