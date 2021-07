Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 07:14 Hits: 4

Russian FSB agents reportedly put a hood over Yuras Zyankovich’s head and took him to Belarus to face charges of attempting a coup.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/07/american-lawyer-detained-in-russia-alongside-veteran-belarus-opposition-leader-reports-a74447