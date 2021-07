Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 10:14 Hits: 11

Most of the passengers were reportedly from a small town on the Kamchatka peninsula, including the town's head.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/06/wreckage-found-in-plane-crash-in-russian-far-east-aviation-agency-a74433