Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 07:54 Hits: 5

On October 5, one of Russia's most celebrated actresses, Yulia Peresild, is blasting off to the International Space Station (ISS) with film director Klim Shipenko.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/01/russia-races-tom-cruise-and-musk-for-first-movie-in-space-a74394