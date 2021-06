Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 07:03 Hits: 8

Russian observers speculated that Lavrov’s critique of the West was aimed at drumming domestic support ahead of key parliamentary elections.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/29/western-schools-teach-children-that-jesus-was-bisexual-russian-foreign-minister-says-a74365