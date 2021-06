Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 07:24 Hits: 4

Minsk sparked international uproar by diverting a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius and detaining the two onboard.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/25/belarus-opposition-journalist-russian-girlfriend-moved-to-house-arrest-reports-a74339