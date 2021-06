Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 12:06 Hits: 4

Argentina is reportedly in “intense talks” with Russia as first-dose Sputnik V recipients have had to wait up to 12 weeks for the second shot.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/21/argentina-mexico-face-second-dose-shortages-of-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-reports-a74279