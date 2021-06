Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 13:39 Hits: 7

The announcement comes as Russia grapples with the highly contagious Delta variant that is more resistant to Covid-19 antibodies.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/21/repeat-coronavirus-vaccination-needed-after-6-months-russian-health-minister-says-a74287