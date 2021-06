Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 09:19 Hits: 11

Pavel Chikov leads the Agora group of more than 200 lawyers in a system with the odds stacked against them.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/18/you-have-to-read-the-signals-the-human-rights-lawyer-taking-on-russias-most-sensitive-cases-a74251