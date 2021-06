Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:15 Hits: 5

How U.S. leaders saw the Russian leader over the past 20 years, from the Bush bromance to the Obama chill to Trump's open admiration.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/15/one-cold-dude-us-presidents-on-putin-a74222