Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 08:41 Hits: 6

Russia recently branded Navalny’s network as “extremist” and passed a law barring anyone affiliated with it from the ballot.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/15/navalny-ally-lyubov-sobol-drops-out-of-duma-race-after-russian-extremist-ban-a74216