Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 12:27 Hits: 2

Biden has said that he plans to press Putin on human rights abuses when the two meet in Geneva this month.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/02/pressure-putin-to-release-jailed-americans-ex-marine-whelan-urges-biden-ahead-of-summit-a74081