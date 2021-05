Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 20:52 Hits: 0

Biden pledged Sunday to press Russian leader Vladimir Putin to uphold human rights when they meet in Geneva next month for their first summit.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/30/biden-vows-to-push-putin-at-summit-to-protect-human-rights-a74052