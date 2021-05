Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 10:57 Hits: 0

Putin "called on the parties to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve the emerging issues" in a call with Turkey's Erdogan.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/12/putin-calls-for-de-escalation-in-israel-palestinian-clashes-a73870