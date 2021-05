Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 07:51 Hits: 8

The makers of Russia's third approved Covid-19 vaccine said volunteers who took a live polio vaccine saw "sharp reduction" in coronavirus incidence.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/06/russian-scientists-say-polio-vaccine-protects-against-coronavirus-a73825