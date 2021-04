Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 12:23 Hits: 0

Officials in Prague and Sofia have accused Moscow of involvement in a series of malign activities on their soil over the past decade.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/29/timeline-what-sparked-a-slew-of-russian-czech-and-bulgarian-diplomatic-expulsions-a73772