Category: Russia Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 07:27 Hits: 2

Ivan Pavlov represents jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s team in an “extremism” case that could see all its activities in Russia banned.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/30/prominent-russian-lawyer-detained-for-sharing-investigative-details-a73789