Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 10:34 Hits: 0

The explosions may be linked to a deadly 2014 Czech arms depot blast that has led to a major fallout between Prague and Moscow.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/28/bulgaria-suspects-6-russians-in-arms-depot-blasts-a73764