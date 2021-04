Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 07:42 Hits: 2

"I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet in any part of the Ukrainian Donbass where war is ongoing," he said in an address.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/21/ukraine-leader-zelenskiy-urges-putin-to-meet-in-war-torn-east-a73685