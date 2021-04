Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 18:55 Hits: 0

"We are in a situation similar to that in Britain following the attempted poisoning in Salisbury in 2018," Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/17/czech-govt-expels-18-russian-diplomats-over-2014-blast-a73636