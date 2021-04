Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:32 Hits: 5

Over 500,000 Russians have had to cancel their holidays to Turkey after Moscow banned most air travel there.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/15/russians-form-long-queues-at-turkish-airlines-moscow-office-as-flight-restrictions-begin-a73611