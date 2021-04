Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 07:25 Hits: 5

Ukraine claims that Russia will close parts of the Black Sea toward the Kerch Strait, which connects southern Russia to annexed Crimea.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/16/ukraine-accuses-russia-of-shutting-off-black-sea-access-harassing-ships-a73616