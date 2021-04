Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 07:26 Hits: 6

RFE/RL faces nearly $1 million in fines for violations related to its “foreign agent” designation in Russia, a move its president calls “illegitimate.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/15/us-funded-rferl-to-move-staff-out-of-russia-over-crippling-foreign-agent-fines-bbc-a73600