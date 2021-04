Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 14:30 Hits: 6

This year’s Cosmonautics Day events were on par with grand parades of the Soviet era.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/12/drones-lasers-and-more-how-russians-celebrated-60th-anniversary-of-gagarin-spaceflight-a73565