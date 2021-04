Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 08:56 Hits: 4

But the Gamaleya Institute insists the Russian-made vaccine offers more protection than its rivals.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/09/sputnik-v-developer-confirms-jab-is-less-effective-against-south-african-variant-a73534