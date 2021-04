Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 08:06 Hits: 3

“Putin was never on his back foot against the seven other [G8] nations. Indeed, he appeared almost dominant,” Abe said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/08/putins-syria-stance-left-strong-impression-former-japanese-pm-abe-says-a73510