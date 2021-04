Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:51 Hits: 1

The fines against RFE/RL have been described as "the heaviest fines ever imposed on a media outlet in Russia."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/07/russia-issues-deadline-to-us-funded-radio-over-fines-a73514