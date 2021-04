Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 11:10 Hits: 1

U.S. defense officials have voiced concern that Russia's Kalibr cruise missile will offset U.S. advantages in the Pacific region.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/06/russia-conducts-first-pacific-long-range-cruise-missile-test-a73488