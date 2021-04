Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 15:21 Hits: 2

Russia, which is in direct competition with Musk's SpaceX, is developing the partially reusable Amur rocket as a successor to the Soyuz.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/05/elon-musk-presses-russia-to-use-fully-reusable-rockets-a73476