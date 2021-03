Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 10:50 Hits: 0

The St. Petersburg police major faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of abuse of office.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/03/01/second-russian-officer-suspected-of-leaking-navalny-poisoners-data-kommersant-2-a73105