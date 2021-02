Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 13:18 Hits: 0

Anastasia Shevchenko is the first activist to be prosecuted under Russia’s 2015 law against “undesirable organizations.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/18/russian-pro-democracy-activist-gets-suspended-sentence-in-undesirable-org-case-a72997