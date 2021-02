Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 14:05 Hits: 1

Navalny and his allies have called on the EU to sanction members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle over his poisoning.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/09/russia-brands-navalny-team-traitors-for-eu-sanctions-push-a72877