Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 14:49 Hits: 0

The supply of Sputnik V to separatist authorities is Russia's latest show of support for the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/01/ukraine-separatists-roll-out-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-a72800