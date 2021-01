Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 09:42 Hits: 3

RFE/RL recently said it is facing an “existential moment” under crippling fines and threats of prison as Russia tightens its “foreign agent” law.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/28/russia-fines-rferl-for-foreign-agent-breaches-a72762