Category: Russia Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

Russia says TikTok has deleted 38% of videos it says are inciting children to attend Saturday's unsanctioned protests.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/22/social-media-platforms-delete-russian-posts-promoting-navalny-protests-state-censor-a72701