Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:22 Hits: 10

Navalny's video accusing Putin of building the opulent mansion with “the world’s biggest bribe” racked up 22 million views so far.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/20/kremlin-calls-navalnys-viral-putin-palace-report-nonsense-a72669