Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:32 Hits: 3

The opposition activist said in a probe released after he was jailed that the president used fraudulent funds to build a lavish seaside estate.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/19/navalny-targets-billion-dollar-putin-palace-in-investigation-released-after-jailing-a72661