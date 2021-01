Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 18:04 Hits: 4

The opposition leader has spent months in Germany recovering from an attack with a poison Western experts concluded was the Soviet-designed nerve toxin Novichok.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/17/russia-detains-poisoned-kremlin-critic-navalny-on-return-to-home-soil-a72633