Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 16:45 Hits: 3

Russia told the UN it plans to withdraw the 300 "military instructors" it sent to the Central African Republic at the end of 2020.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/15/russia-pulling-military-instructors-out-of-central-african-republic-a72631