Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 10:22 Hits: 1

The ruble’s slump in 2020 means Russia now has the cheapest Big Macs in the world, according to The Economist.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/13/russian-ruble-is-worlds-most-undervalued-currency-on-big-mac-index-a72597