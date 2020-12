Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 10:52 Hits: 4

Prosecutors said the groups pose “a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional system and security.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/25/russia-slaps-foreign-media-ngos-with-foreign-agent-and-undesirable-org-labels-a72483