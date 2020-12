Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 07:22 Hits: 8

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges against Navalny by Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/23/putins-chef-sues-navalny-and-his-ally-for-defamation-a72450