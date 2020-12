Articles

Bulgaria has expelled a Russian military attache after prosecutors opened a probe against him for spying on U.S. troops in the E.U. and NATO member states.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/19/bulgaria-expels-russian-military-attache-for-spying-a72413