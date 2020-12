Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 14:47 Hits: 0

Yevgeny Prigozhin's sanctioned Concord company said he would be supporting the two men with $246,420 each.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/14/putins-chef-pays-russian-operatives-released-by-libya-a72352