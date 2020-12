Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 14:08 Hits: 2

Putin misspoke when he said that Safronov is being prosecuted for actions during his time at Roscosmos, the Kremlin said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/10/kremlin-walks-back-putin-claims-on-jailed-ex-journalists-treason-charges-a72316