Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 13:42 Hits: 5

Mass vaccination for high-risk groups with the Sputnik V jab is expected to start in Moscow on Saturday.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/04/5k-moscow-teachers-doctors-sign-up-for-coronavirus-vaccination-on-first-day-a72243