Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 09:20 Hits: 0

The state-owned lender will launch an online retail giant in 2021, as it aims to be the main player in almost every sphere of Russian life.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/02/sberbanks-big-plan-to-become-russias-consumer-goliath-takes-shape-a72187