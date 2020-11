Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 11:44 Hits: 8

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin won't decide whether to receive the jab or not until its clinical trials have been completed.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/11/24/russia-says-its-sputnik-v-coronavirus-vaccine-95-effective-a72135