Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 14:35 Hits: 2

Clothes worn during alleged Novichok poisoning an 'important piece of evidence', says Kremlin critic, as he recovers.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/navalny-demands-russia-return-clothes-worn-attack-200921135923860.html